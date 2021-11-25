Dil Bekaraar, an upcoming Disney+ Hotstar original series is making waves on the internet for a lot of reasons. For one, it marks the reunion of veteran Bollywood actors like Raj Babbar, Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, who are coming together in this period-drama inspired by the novel — 'Those Pricey Thakur Girls' — by Anuja Chauhan.

Ahead of the show's release, the veteran Bollywood actors Raj Babbar and Padmini Kolhapure got down for an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network and shared insights about working together. The Insaf Ka Tarazu duo revealed that they were not told anything about the casting of the show before they gave a nod to act in it. "So Raj (Babbar) ji was a surprise. I and Poonam (Dhillon) both were not told about the casting of Raj ji. Even Poonam wasn't disclosed to me until we both were invited for lunch to the producer's house and they said you'll be taken by surprise. I was like don't tell me it's Poonam as we are best friends and keep meeting each other often. And he said you got it right, we wanted to surprise you," said Kolhapure.

Raj Babbar and Padmini Kolhapure talks about present generation of actors

Since a lot has changed over the years, especially after the advent of OTT platforms, veteran actors Raj Babbar and Padmini Kolhapure recognise the exceptional talent that this generation of actors possess and call all of them 'hardworking.'

"This entire new generation is so hardworking and so talented. They put in so much hard work that you can't help but like them. So each one of them is so good — irrespective of television, film or web series," said Padmini Kolhapure, who will be seen working alongside Akshay Oberoi and Sahher Bambba in the upcoming show.

Not just Padmini Kolhapure, but even Raj Babbar is full of praises for present lot of actors, including Vicky Kaushal, who essayed a role similar to the one played by Raj Babbar 21 years ago -- Shaheed Uddham Singh.



Raj Babbar showers praise on Vicky Kaushal's work in 'Sardar Udham'

When asked about Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sardar Uddham Singh in Amazon Prime's Sardar Udham, the 69-year-old actor said he loved his performance in the film, and it was even more special because Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, worked as an Assistant Director in his film 21 years ago, and he's glad that his son gave such a powerful performance so many years later.



"I really liked the film (Sardar Udham). Vicky is a very good actor. His entire approach to the film was different. And Shoojit (Sircar) has done a marvellous job. I think the kind of sensitivity and the pain jo Shoojit dikhana chahte the, us pain ko usne (Vicky) jo carry kia, I salute to him. I genuinely appreciate it," said Babbar.

Adding further, the Nikaah actor said that he couldn't call Vicky at that time, but he truly loved his work. "Main phone nahi kar paya. Lekin main dilse bol raha hu. Vicky's father, Sham ji was with us when we made Shaheed Uddham Singh and this was the moment of immense happiness for me that his own son worked in a similar film. In fact, the whole scene of Jallianwala Bagh, which had the soul of the film, was created by his father at that time," concluded Raj Babbar.

Dil Bekaraar will b streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 26th November.