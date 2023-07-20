Raj Babbar Opens Up About Son Prateik's Substance Abuse: He Troubled Everyone...

Veteran actor Raj Babbar recently opened up about his son Prateik Babbar. He said he is proud of his boy for overcoming adversities and getting his life back on track after facing some setbacks. Raj candidly opened up about a dark period in Prateik's life during which he struggled and caused distress to himself and his loved ones.

3 things you need to know

Raj Babbar talked about the time when Prateik Babbar got into a habit of substance abuse.

He further shared that he is now sincerely dedicated to his work.

Prateik's mother and legendary actress Smita Patel died soon after he was born.

Raj Babbar recalls time when Prateik troubled everyone

In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Raj Babbar spoke about the transformation in his family's journey post his son left the habit of substance abuse. He stated that Prateik Babbar is now sincerely dedicated to his work in the film industry and is receiving good offers. He said that his son has molded himself in a positive way, which has led to this renewed phase of success.

(Raj Babbar praised Prateik Babbar for molding himself in a positive way | Image: Twitter)

"Prateik is there (film industry) and he is doing everything. Beech mein ek waqt aaya tha jab usne sabko pareshan kiya tha aur khud bhi pareshan raha tha lekin ab usne apne aap ko iss tarah se mold kiya hai. God is very kind," he said.

Prateik Babbar on substance abuse

Earlier, Prateik Babbar had opened up about his addiction with substance abuse. He shared his journey of quitting alcohol and drugs. During this period of his life, he started to miss working in movies, and it became a catalyst for change. Prateik said that it was his desire to do justice to himself and the legacy of his late mother Smita Patil that motivated him to give up on drugs and alcohol.

"Iss duniya ko maine bohot miss kiya. My naani (maternal grandmother) died at the time and I was left alone, so I needed something to latch on to. At that time itself, I decided I want to get back to it (acting)," he said. For the unversed, Smita died soon after giving birth to the actor. He grew up at his maternal grandparents' house.

