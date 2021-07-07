Raj Bhavan Shares Iconic Image Of Late Dilip Kumar With Indira Gandhi & Top Film Stars

The death of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has truly brought an end to an iconic era in Indian cinema. After suffering multiple health issues for the past few weeks, Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning, at the age of 98 in a Mumbai hospital. While his death left a void in the hearts of many, the tributes that gushed in for the veteran actor showed why he was loved by so many.

One such touching tribute was shared by Raj Bhavan. Remembering the yesteryears' actor in his glorious days, the Governor's office shared an iconic photograph of Dilip Kumar alongside countless other film stalwarts during their meeting with late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the Raj Bhavan. The iconic memoir features legends such as Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Saira Banu, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Feroz Khan, Rajendra Kumar, Ramanand Sagar, and at least 20 other titans of the Indian film industry seated around late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The photograph is said to have been captured during Indira Gandhi’s first term in office between 1966 and 1971.

Dilip Kumar death: India pays tribute to late icon

The news of Dilip Kumar's death drew in condolences from around the world. India mourned the loss of the veteran actor on social media and was joined by several politicians and media personalities who recalled the 'Tragedy King' for his varied body of work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Dilip Kumar as a 'cinematic legend' and lauded his unparalleled brilliance.

Issuing a statement on Twitter, PM Modi said, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Dilip Kumar has acted in over 65 films during the course of his career which spanned over 5 glorious decades. He is best known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). The veteran actor was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998. Dilip Kumar has also been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.