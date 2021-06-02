Raj Kapoor Death Anniversary: Lesser Known Facts About 'greatest Showman' Of Indian Cinema

Raj Kapoor is widely considered the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. He is the recipient of multiple awards including three National Film Awards and also a nominee for the Palme d'Or grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The Government of India also honoured him with the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor and filmmaker died on June 2, 1988, at the age of 63. On Raj Kapoor death anniversary, here’s a list of lesser-known facts about him.

Raj Kapoor death anniversary – Lesser known facts about the actor

Raj Kapoor’s real name is Ranbir whereas Raj is his middle name. Raj Kapoor made his debut in the Indian cinema in 1945 with the film Inquilab when he was just 10 years old. At the age of 24, he established his studio named RK Films and Barsaat was the first hit film produced by the studio. The company’s logo was also inspired by a scene from Barsaat where Raj and Nargis are holding a violin. One of Raj Kapoor movies, Mera Naam Joker was 244 minutes long and was the first film to have two intervals. Sangam was Raj Kapoor’s first colour film that was directed, produced, and enacted by Raj himself. He married Krishna Kapoor, the daughter of his father's maternal uncle. His wife belonged to Jabalpur and was the sister of famous actors Rajendranath and Prem Nath. Raj Kapoor was on his trip to Pakistan when he heard Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan singing at a celebration. He invited him to perform at daughter-in-law Neetu's wedding sangeet ceremony. He shared a close bond with director Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Mukherjee made the film Anand as a token of friendship and tribute to Raj Kapoor. In 1988, he attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Delhi with an oxygen cylinder as he was unwell. As his name was announced, he was unable to get up and President Venkataraman came down to present the award to him. At that moment, Raj felt breathlessness and collapsed. Just before his death, he was working on the film Henna which was later completed by his sons Randhir and Rishi Kapoor and was released in 1991.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM SANGAM)

