Raj Kapoor's Biography To Release On His Birth Anniversary, Foreword Penned By Son Randhir

Fondly known as the Showman of Indian Cinema, a biography based on the life of Raj Kapoor is currently under work. Taran Adarsh headed to Twitter to announce its release date and mentioned that it would be available for fans on the actor and filmmaker's birth anniversary, December 14, 2021. Titled, Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work, the foreword of the biography will be penned down by the legend's son, Randhir Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor biography release date

Taran Adarsh revealed that the biography about Bollywood's legend would release on December 14, 2021. He also shared the cover of the biography, which is a monochrome picture featuring the actor. The book will be by Rahul Rawail and will be a popular one when it releases. Reports state that the biography can now be booked online, ahead of its sale.

Journey of Bollywood's showman

The year 2021 marked the actor's 33rd death anniversary. Raj Kapoor spent 40 years in the film industry and apart from acting, he also took on the role of a director behind the camera. He took on his first role as the lead character in Neelkamal alongside Madhubala in 1947. Soon after, in 1948, he made his directorial debut with Aag, in which she also acted. He took on the role of Kewal, a youngster with a passion for cinema, but who hailed from a family of lawyers. The film also starred Shashi Kapoor and Nargis alongside the iconic actor. He also helmed films like Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, Mera Naam Joker and several others. He was also nominated at Cannes Film Festival twice, for his films Boot Polish and Awaara.

Raj Kapoor also helmed his son Rishi Kapoor's first film as the lead actor, titled, Bobby in 1973. The film soon became a hit among fans and also marked Dimple Kapadia's debut in the film industry. The actor and director's last film before his demise was Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which starred his youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, alongside Mandakini. The film was all about a woman who set out in search of her husband, after he abandoned her, just so her son has a good life and a promising future.

