Raj Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Netizens Share Rare Photos To Remember 'the Showman'

On late Bollywood actor-director Raj Kapoor's death anniversary on June 2, netizens shared some rare photos of the showman while paying tribute to him.

FANS REMEMBER RAJ KAPOOR ON HIS 33RD DEATH ANNIVERSARY

IMAGE: STILL FROM SANGAM


On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, which marks the 33rd death anniversary of actor-director Raj Kapoor, netizens flooded the internet with some rare pictures of him to pay their tribute. Interestingly, while a handful of internet users shared some unseen pictures, another section of them wrote brief notes and messages for him. Netizens recalled the late actor's contribution to the world of cinema and the Hindi film industry. 

Raj Kapoor's death anniversary

Raj Kapoor, born in 1924, breathed his last in 1988 at the age of 63. The late actor was widely considered the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. In 1971, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan. Kapoor had bagged numerous awards throughout his career, including 3 National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards. 

Many netizens recalled these and other achievements of the late actor in their tribute tweets. A Twitter user wrote, "He was the first Bollywood superstar, who was loved by whole Asia, Europe and other parts of the world" while another asserted, "He was the finest actor India has ever produced". Meanwhile, another section of fans shared their favourite dialogues and films of the actor. As mentioned earlier, a handful of netizens remembered the late actor with unseen and rare photographs of him on the sets of his films and events. 

More about Raj Kapoor's movies and career

Interestingly, the late actor first appeared in a 1935 movie titled Inquilab. However, his breakthrough came with the lead role in Neel Kamal opposite then-debutant Madhubala. A year after the release of Neel Kamal, Kapoor set his own studio, R. K. Films. At the age of 24, Kapoor donned the hat of a director with his 1948 movie titled Aag, which also featured Nargis, Kamini Kaushal and Premnath. The actor has numerous iconic films, such as Awaara, Boot Polish, Shree 420, Mera Naam Joker and Jaagte Raho, among many others, in his repertoire. With his performance and appearance in various films, the late actor had also earned the title of "Charlie Chaplin of Indian cinema". 

