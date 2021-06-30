Raj Kaushal Death: Manoj Bajpayee Mourns Demise Of Mandira Bedi's Husband

Indian film actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday condoled the demise of filmmaker-producer Raj Kaushal calling it a 'shocking and tragic' news. Taking to Twitter, Manoj Bajpayee lamented over the demise of his dear friend calling him 'a fantastic human being'. The actor stated that it will 'take time' for him to come to terms with the loss and sent his prayers for the departed soul's peace.

No news can be more shocking and tragic for us personally than loosing our dear friend and a fantastic human being Raj kaushal !! It will definitely take time to come to terms with this loss!! Rest in peace my friend 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 30, 2021

Raj Kaushal death

Filmmaker-producer Raj Kaushal, husband of popular Indian personality Mandira Bedi passed away at the age of 49 on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Confirming the news, director Onir, who collaborated with Raj for his directorial debut film My Brother Nikhil, paid his last respects to him. "Gone too soon", tweeted Onir along with a self-portrait of Raj Kaushal.

Several other Bollywood, television, and media personalities also paid their tributes to the late Raj Kaushal. TV personality Ronit Bose Roy penned a tribute to Mandira Bedi's husband saying, "One of the nicest guys you could ever have met... and if u were lucky, u could have called him your friend... and just like that. he's gone, even without saying good bye / too numb with grief and shock to react... This is not fair, just not fair". Actor , Karanvir Bohra also extended condolences via a social media post.

Raj was best known for producing the critically acclaimed film- My Brother…Nikhil in 2005. Apart from being a producer, he had also ad also directed several other films prior like Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004) and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). His last film was Anthony Kaun Hai?, which released in 2006 starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt. Raj Kaushal was married to Mandira Bedi in 1999 and the duo share two children together- son Yug and daughter Tara.

