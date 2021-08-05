Raj Kundra & His Associate Ryan Thorpe's Bail Pleas To Be Heard By Mumbai Court On Aug 10

A Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday stated that it will hear bail applications of businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on August 10, reported news agency ANI. The court has issued to Mumbai Police and asked them for its reply on the bail plea. Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe have both challenged the Magistrate Court's order that has rejected their bail pleas.

Currently, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra and his IT support provider Ryan Thorpe are in judicial custody in the Pornography case. Earlier, the duo's bail pleas were rejected by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S B Bhajipale. The magistrate court said that the release of the accused will "hamper the investigation" and the alleged offence is "detrimental to the health of the society. In such circumstances, societal interest in the prosecution of a crime which has a wider social dimension cannot be overlooked."

On August 2, the Bombay High Court had reserved its order on petitions that were filed by Kundra and his associate Thorpe challenging their arrest in a case linked with the pornography racket case. During the proceedings of the court, the investigating officer has told the court that over 68 pornography videos were found on Raj Kundra's laptop. The Mumbai Police added that a film script with sexual content was also found on the businessman's laptop.

On July 27, 2021, a magistrate court in Mumbai had sent Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for over 14 days. On July 19, 2021, Kundra along with 11 other people were arrested by police on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic content.

Earlier, on July 25, 2021, the police had informed that Kundra's four employees have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, increasing troubles for the businessman. Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the police. He has been arrested under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides other sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

IMAGE: PTI/ RYAN THORPE'S TWITTER

