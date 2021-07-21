Raj Kundra Case: London 'Porn Video Factory' Traced; Kernin Ltd Uploaded To Hotshots App

In a major development to the Raj Kundra porn racket investigation, Republic Media Network on Wednesday tracked down the office of Kenrin Limited - the London-based company which is allegedly behind the production of illegal pornographic content. The company is owned by Pradeep Bakshi, who is a close relative of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra - a key accused in the porn racket case.

During the sting operation, Republic Global reporter Anmol Kaur spoke to a staff member of the company, who refused to divulge details about the owner. She however confirmed that the building houses the office of Kenrin Limited. The investigation in Mumbai has so far revealed that businessman Raj Kundra's company Viaan used Kenrin Limited to upload porn videos on the Hotshots app.

Office of Kernin Limited in London

Raj Kundra was a crucial member in developing the app 'Hotshots', which is a 'video-on-demand service that provides premium digital entertainment,' the Mumbai Police said in its briefing on Tuesday. According to sources, Shilpa Shetty's husband was 'instrumental' in using the 'Hotshots' app to distribute the aforementioned explicit content.

Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed exclusive bank details of Raj Kundra, which revealed daily transactions worth Rs 3-5 lakh through the alleged porn content app. The last transaction between the two accounts, as per the details, is as of January 2021, a month before a case was filed against Kundra. The Mumbai Police during its searches came across Kundra's daily monetary transactions through the Hotshots application. Police suspect that the money made from selling the content outside India was also being diverted into other businesses.

'Raj Kundra earned lakhs through Hotshots app'

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police revealed how arrested Raj Kundra had shared details about his business and the way he operated the porn film racket. The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that Shilpa Shetty's husband had established a partnership with his UK-based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi's company, Kenrin Limited. Making daily transactions worth 3-5 lakhs, Raj Kundra's business flourished during the lockdown, the police said.

Raj Kundra was produced by the Mumbai Crime Branch before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon following his arrest in the case. After the hearing, the court remanded him to police custody till July 23.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.