Raj Kundra Deletes Social Media Accounts Weeks After Bail In Porn Racket Controversy

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was embroiled in a porn racket and was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after recovering 119 adult videos from the businessman's electronic devices. The businessman has now deleted his social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter post the scandal. Kundra, who was quite active on social media had not posted anything on his handles since his arrest, while Shilpa Shetty had been laying low.

Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts

Businessman Raj Kundra has deleted his accounts from the major social media platforms Instagram and Twitter. The news came after Kundra's arrest in the porn racket case that took place earlier this year. Meanwhile, Kundra's wife Shilpa Shetty had been staying low on social media since his arrest had broken her silence of her husband's arrest and shares a statement on Instagram. Her statement read-

"Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.

As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same."

Raj Kundra porn case

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 in a pornographic content circulation racket. The police revealed that struggling models and artists were allegedly lured by Kundra on promises of landing roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do semi-nude and nude scenes against their wishes. The police found that various applications, including the Hotshots app, that was allegedly being used to circulate pornographic content online.

Owned by a London-based firm called Kernin, the Hotshots app's content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Raj Kundra-owned company Viaan in Mumbai. Kundra was released from Arthur Road jail on Se Along with Kundra, co-accused Ryan Thorpe has also been granted bail by the court.

(Image: Instagram/ShilpaShetty)