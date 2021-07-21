'Raj Kundra Earned In Lakhs Daily During Lockdown': Mumbai Police On Proceeds Of Porn Case

On July 20, 2021, in a press conference, the Mumbai Police revealed how arrested businessman Raj Kundra had shared a few details on how his business and companies operated the porn film racket. Making a shocking revelation, Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that Shilpa Shetty's husband's business flourished during the lockdown. Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police, stated that Raj Kundra had established a partnership with his UK-based brother-in law Pradeep Bakshi's company, Kenrin Limited.

Raj Kundra's porn racket flourished during lockdown?

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Milind Bharambe stated that "Raj Kundra began the business over 18 months ago but it boomed rapidly and he started earning in lakhs on a daily basis". The officer revealed that Kundra earned over two to three lakh daily, that later soared up to six to eight lakh. Bharambe said that the documents of financial transactions run into thousands and they are analysing the details to get their exact earnings that will be treated as 'proceeds of crime'.

The joint commissioner of police asserted that so far, they have frozen over Rs 7.5 crore in several accounts. He revealed how the aspiring actors from various states of the country were called on audition and after selection were made to do bold scenes that went onto semi-nude and then full-nude shoots. Several actors strongly opposed this and approached the police.

Speaking to media, Bharambe added that the arrested businessman's Viaan Industries had joined hands with Pradeep Bakshi's company as "he cannot upload such videos from India on an app named Hotshot". He continued that Raj Kundra provided the content to a foreign platform which was owned by his brother-in-law, by sending videos via WeTransfer". The officer stated that the created content was made available on an app named Hotshot. Bharambe said that the free to download app was removed by both Apple and Google Playstore for such type of content.

The Mumbai Police have recovered implicating evidences such as a few of HotShot films, video clips, WhatsApp chats among others, during the investigation. Milind Bharambe disclosed that no active role of Shilpa Shetty has been found yet. However, currently, Raj Kundra, and his technical associate, Ryan Thorpe have been remanded to custody till July 23, 2021 by a Mumbai Magistrate Court.

IMAGE: RAJ KUNDRA'S TWITTER

