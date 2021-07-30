Raj Kundra Firm's Foreign Transactions Under Scanner Of Forensic Auditors Of Mumbai Police

Skeletons of the porn racket are coming out of the closet as Raj Kundra continues to be in custody for the 12th day. Apart from the exploitation of young women aspiring to join the film industry, Republic Media Network has been closely following the investigation into the possibility of foreign financial transactions which link the businessman to the porn racket.

Republic has learnt that the Mumbai Police crime branch is investigating two foreign transactions done by Armers Prime Media Ltd, of which Kundra was a director till December 2019. Armers Prime Media Ltd had made two money transfers to Kernin - London-based firm - in October 2019 and November 2019. These foreign transactions are under the scanner of forensic auditors appointed by Mumbai Police to probe the financial irregularities in the porn racket.

Kernin is the London-based firm that owns the Hotshots App through which porn was circulated into the cyberworld, but all its content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Viaan company in Mumbai, owned by Raj Kundra.

Republic had earlier accessed a 16-page mail trail that had shocking revelations. Pertinently, the invoices with regard to the porn content were raised by Kernin and emailed, in which Raj Kundra was marked in the copy of all the emails. The emails included the contact details of models which were to be used in the content generation or the replacement of venue purportedly for content production, and Raj Kundra was in the loop of all the developments through the emails.

Porn racket

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on the night of July 19. The next day Mumbai Police revealed that struggling models and artists were lured and promised roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do nude and semi-nude scenes against their wishes.

During the course of the investigation, the police found documentary and electronic evidence which led to searching Raj Kundra's office where the police recovered further incriminating content leading to his arrest.

Raj Kundra had moved the Sessions court on Thursday for anticipatory bail. Kundra had earlier filed a bail plea in the Bombay High Court. He is in Judicial custody for 14 days at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in Byculla amid the ongoing probe.

