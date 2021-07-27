Raj Kundra Porn Case: 16-page Mail Trail Indicates Kundra Knew About Porn Circulation

Amid the fast-changing developments in the Raj Kundra Pornography racket, Republic SIT has exclusively accessed a 16-page email trail that directly connects Raj Kundra to the London-based company Kernin which owned the Hotshots app that was used to circulate porn in the cyberworld. Kernin is squarely under the scanner of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police which is investigating the porn racket.

The 16-page mail trail has shocking revelations. Pertinently, the invoices in view of the Porn content were raised by Kernin and emailed, in which Raj Kundra was marked in the copy of all the emails. Contact details of models which were to be used in the content generation or the replacement of venue purportedly for content production - Raj Kundra was in the loop of all the developments through the emails which have been accessed by Republic.

Moreover, the Mumbai Crime Branch official has stated that Raj Kundra's wife Shilpa Shetty hasn't been given a clean chit yet even as she had claimed that she did not know about the exact functioning of Hotshots app. She had underlined that erotica was different from porn, and Raj Kundra was involved in the production of erotica and not porn.

The Crime Branch official has however stated that all the possibilities/angles are being probed and forensic auditors are appointed who are looking into the transactions of all accounts in this case.

"Police suspects that Pradeep Bakshi (Raj Kundra's relative) was only used as a face but all functioning of Hotshots was looked after by Kundra himself. After his arrest, some other victims approached Police & gave statements," Mumbai Crime Branch official added.

The Crime Branch Official has further stated that the other directors of Viaan Industries (Raj Kundra's company) will also be called for statements as and when needed. Actor Sherlyn Chopra was called for a statement as a witness in this case.

Earlier in the day, Raj Kundra was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Mumbai court. He had also moved the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The Bombay High Court has however said that it cannot pass any order granting urgent relief to Raj Kundra without first hearing the prosecution.

What is the Raj Kundra Porn case?

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on the night of July 19. The next day Mumbai Police revealed that struggling models and artists were lured and promised roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do nude and semi-nude scenes against their wishes.

The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications including the Hotshots app were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. The Hotshots app is owned by London based firm called Kernin, but all its content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Viaan company in Mumbai, owned by Raj Kundra.

