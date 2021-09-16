Raj Kundra Porn Case Chargesheet Accessed, Shilpa Shetty's Statement Recorded As A Witness

Republic TV has accessed the details of the Mumbai Police crime branch's supplementary chargesheet in Raj Kundra's pornography racket case. The charge sheet runs into 1467 pages before the court. It has revealed the direct connection of the businessman in the porn racket.

As per the chargesheet, Kundra used to operate the Hotshots app from his own office, Viaan Industries Pvt Limited in Andheri. It is said that Raj Kundra was not cooperating during the investigation.

2 more accused in Raj Kundra porn case

Apart from Kundra and Ryan Thrope, who have been arrested, Raj Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi and Arvind Kumar Srivastava alias Yash Thakur have been made accused in the case. Sufficient evidence has been gathered against these two persons, so they could also be arrested if the police manages to trace them.

The statements of 47 witnesses have been recorded, which includes Raj Kundra's wife, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Her statement had been recorded as a witness.

Shilpa was a 24.50 percent shareholder in Viaan Industries as a director when the company had been launched in 2015. She had, however, resigned from the post in 2020.

In her statement, she stated that she did not have any knowledge about the app that Raj Kundra was running. She added that she was so busy with her work that she did not know what work Raj Kundra used to do.

A WhatsApp chat and email trail has also been mentioned in the chargesheet. Details of the conversation in two WhatsApp groups, where Raj Kundra was the admin, have surfaced. His conversations with Saurabh Kushwaha, the director of Armprime Media Private Limited, the company Kundra set up through he used to upload sexual content too have been exposed.

Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe have been in jail for close to two months now since their arrest on July 19. They have been accused of luring small-time models and actresses into shooting bold and intimate scenes. Many actresses like Sherlyn Chopra were questioned in the case.

Kundra and Thorpe were remanded to judicial custody on July 27. Since then their various bail applications have been denied by the courts.