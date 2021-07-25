Raj Kundra Porn Case: Crime Branch Summons Actor Gehana Vasisth & 2 Others For Questioning

In the latest development in the Raj Kundra pornography case, the Crime Branch has summoned actor Gehana Vasisth, Tanvir Hashmi and another person. They have been asked to appear before the property cell of the crime department to record their statements. The scheduled time is said to be before 12 PM on Sunday.

Gehana Vasisth summoned in Raj Kundra porn case

Gehna was arrested in the same case on February 7 this year and is currently out on bail. It was via Gehna Vasisth that the investigating authority got to know about Umesh Kamat, the key accused in the case and it was through Kamat, that Raj Kundra’s links to the case were found out.

Tanvir Hashmi was found to be producing and directing the alleged films when raids were conducted at his bungalow in Madh Island on February 3.

They are likely to be questioned on the modus operandi of the production of the films.

Raj Kundra arrested in pornographic racket case

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on July 19 in a pornographic content circulation racket. The police found that him, along with associate Ryan Thorpe, who also has been arrested, lured small-time artists and models into doing bold scenes by promising a break in web series, before the shots were tuned into ‘semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes.’

Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought the Hot Shots app to upload the questionable content online. The police stated that numerous web applications were being used to circulate the videos across the web. The police alleged that they cracked a $1.2 million deal for 121 videos, and are now probing the details of the transactions.

On Friday, the businessman’s custody was been extended till July 27.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's statement was also recorded by the police in the case. The actor stated that she was not aware of the exact functioning of the Hotshots App, the platform through which the pornographic material was allegedly aired. She claimed that Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi was involved with the. She also asserted that it was not pornographic content that Raj Kundra was associated with, but erotica.

The police also held searches at Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty’s residence, and seized a laptop.

Kundra has moved the high court, calling his arrest a 'violation' of the mandate of Section 41A of the CrPC.

