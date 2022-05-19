Raj Kundra Porn Case: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Shilpa Shetty's Husband

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the pornography racket case, officials told ANI on Thursday. The Mumbai Police had also registered a case against him in 2021.

Raj Kundra was jailed in a pornography racket on July 19, 2021, and is currently out on bail. The 46-year-old entrepreneur was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The ED is expected to summon Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra for further investigation in the case.

Raj Kundra pornography case

Raj Kundra was accused of being the 'main facilitator' involved in the producing and streaming of porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'. Police claimed that he allegedly lured struggling models and artists with promises of landing roles in short films and web series after which they were forced into shooting obscene videos against their wishes.

The police found over 119 pornographic videos on his electronic devices and alleged that he planned to sell them for Rs 9 crores. Shilpa Shetty's statement was also recorded as a witness in the case at that time. Many actresses like Sherlyn Chopra had levelled allegations against Raj Kundra at the time of his arrest. The couple ended up filing a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra.

After two months in prison, Raj Kundra was granted bail by a Mumbai court on September 20 on a surety of Rs 50,000. He has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated by the police.

In November 2021, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were booked in a 2014 cheating case. They have been accused of committing fraud of Rs 1.51 crore.