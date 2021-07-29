Raj Kundra Porn Case: Kundra Deleted Cellphone Data During Interrogation, Sources Reveal

As the investigation continues in the porn films racket involving Raj Kundra, sources from Mumbai Police's Crime Branch have revealed that the businessman had deleted all data from his cellphone. According to reports, Raj Kundra deleted the data from his device when he was called in for questioning in the case. Sources reported that the data was deleted while the interrogation was still going on with regard to the case.

Kundra deleted data: Crime Branch sources

Earlier too, the Mumbai Police had stated that Kundra had deleted all data from his devices ahead of the raid. The public prosecutor during the bail hearing had also informed that data related to the case would be tampered with if bail was granted to the accused persons. The prosecutor had also maintained that documents would also be forged and that some data was already tampered with.

Republic Exposes Multi-city Porn Racket

Earlier, the investigative team of Republic had unearthed a multi-city and multi-country angle in the nefarious alleged porn racket involving Raj Kundra. The investigation revealed how the racket had its roots not just in Mumbai, but in other parts of the country as well. Two victims, who were unknowingly allegedly involved in the porn racket in the capital city of West Bengal, narrated the entire episode. They recollected how they had been pushed into the racket under the garb of 'general photoshoot' to seeing their videos first stream on apps, and then on social media platforms, at a meagre remuneration of Rs 3,000 to 3,500. So far, 11 arrests have been made in connection with the case including Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra. Kundra's bail was rejected and he has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Raj Kundra porn case

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police last Monday. During the investigation, it was observed that small-time artistes and models were lured into giving roles and breaks into web series of short stories. The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. "The actors were asked to do bold scenes which later translated to semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes," Mumbai CP informed.

Adult videos have allegedly been recovered from the HotShots app. The app was taken forward by Raj Kundra's company Armers Prime Media Ltd. The app was then sold to Kenrin Ltd, and a transaction of USD 25,000 was made. While Kundra claimed to have been done with the app and had resigned from the company, sources claim that he was regularly taking updates relating to the financial transactions of this app. There are also speculations that JL Stream was another front that was created when things were not going so well with HotShots.

