Raj Kundra Porn Case: Mumbai Cops May Check Shilpa Shetty's Accounts For Revenue Proceeds

In fast-paced developments in the Raj Kundra pornographic content circulation case, Republic Media Network has learnt that the Mumbai Police Crime Branch is also likely to investigate Shilpa Shetty's bank accounts to ascertain if the financial proceeds from the app subscription were parked into her bank accounts. The Mumbai Police is recording the statement of Shilpa Shetty in connection with the pornography case, according to ANI. Sources said the investigation into the pornographic racket has revealed that the Hotshots app, on which porn was allegedly circulated, had 20 lakh subscribers.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is also suspecting a porn racket-betting scandal. The money from the porn racket was allegedly being used for betting purposes by the businessman. "We suspect that amount earned from the pornographic materials were used for betting," the Crime Branch told the Court according to sources.

Raj Kundra moves High Court to challenges extension of his custody

Earlier in the day, a court in Mumbai extended the police custody of businessman Raj Kundra, along with Ryan Tharp, till July 27. The extension was granted after the Mumbai Police argued that important data had been recovered after seizing Raj Kundra and Ryan Tharp's laptop, which needed to be investigated, and for the same, sought 7-day custody for both accused from a court. To this, the Court granted 4 days of custody.

However, Raj Kundra has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the extension of Police custody. In the petition filed before the HC, Raj Kundra termed his arrest as illegal and requested to grant him relief as he is 'deeply aggrieved' by the arrest. His plea in High Court stated that the arrest is in 'violation' of the mandate of Section 41A of the CrPC.

Porn content circulation case

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on Monday night. The next day Mumbai Police said struggling models and artists were lured and promised roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do nude and semi-nude scenes against their wishes. The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications including the Hotshots app were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. The Hotshot app was owned by London based firm called Kernin, but all its content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Viaan company in Mumbai, owned by Raj Kundra.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.