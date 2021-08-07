Raj Kundra Porn Case: Sherlyn Chopra Grilled 8 Hrs By Mumbai Police; ‘shared Everything’

On Friday, Sherlyn Chopra was summoned by the Mumbai Police for the investigation of the pornography racket. Chopra was asked to appear before the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch and left after eight hours of interrogation.

Sherlyn Chopra summoned by Mumbai Police

Sherlyn Chopra arrived at the Crime Branch's Property Cell office for the investigation related to the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested. Talking about the case, Chopra spoke to ANI and said, "I arrived at the Crime branch office at around 11:30 in the morning, I was asked to appear in the office as a witness regarding the case and was asked about my relationship with Raj Kundra." She further added that she gave all the information with proper time and date. She also showed her WhatsApp chats and the legal contract with Raj Kundra's company Armprime Media Private Limited.

Sherlyn Chopra added that people like Rakhi Sawant, who are defending Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in the case, should get their facts right before they praise someone. Chopra further asked other women who had worked with Raj Kundra's company Armprime or Hotshots to come forward and give their testimonies. Chopra also spoke about how Raj Kundra approached her and said-

"I met Raj Kundra for the first time in March 2019 at JW Marriot Hotel, Raj introduced himself to me and said that he was a businessman and developed apps. He told me that he followed me on social media and was aware that I had a fan following. He further asked me if I gained any monetary benefits from the videos that I uploaded on social media and asked me to shoot videos for his app. He said that he would help me gain monetary benefits for the videos with the help of his app. Had I known that the glamour would turn into bold and semi-nudes would turn into nudes, I would've refused. They told me that semi-nude and nudes were fine and not illegal in India. I signed the contract with Armsprime in March 2019 and in the same month I shot the first video for the app."

Earlier, Sherlyn Chopra had filed an FIR against Raj Kundra in April 2019, accusing him of sexual misconduct. She claimed that Raj Kundra kissed her even though she resisted while Kundra also revealed that his relationship with his actress-wife Shilpa Shetty was complicated and he was stressed. Earlier in March 2021, the actress had also lodged a complaint about her obscene video being published without her consent and had also applied for anticipatory bail last month, but the plea was rejected by the court.

Chopra was asked about Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's claim that the videos were not porn but rather eroticas'. She said, "I would request Shilpa and Kundra to watch the video for themselves on their phone or laptops and then give an answer." Chopra also spoke about the claim that women were forced to shoot the videos and said, "If these girls are coming out and giving their statements bravely, then there is a truth behind it. I was also at times blackmailed and forced to do things, but I cannot speak about these things in front of the media."

Update on Raj Kundra case

Meanwhile, both Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were denied bail by sessions court. The court is now scheduled to hear their bail pleas on August 10. On Monday, the Bombay High Court had reserved its order on the bail pleas of Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe. The investigating officer detailed finding 68 pornographic videos and a film script with sexual content on Kundra's personal laptop.

Raj Kundra, along with 11 others, had been arrested for their alleged involvement in a pornographic creation racket on July 19. On July 27, they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Police also stated that Kundra and Thorpe lured small-time models and actresses to shoot bold films, that were turned into 'nude or semi-nude films' against their wishes. The police also alleged that they had cracked a $1.2 million deal for 121 videos and were now probing its details.

(Image Credit: Sherlyn Chopra Instagram and Raj Kundra Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.