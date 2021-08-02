Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Silence On Husband's Arrest, Issues Statement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra broke her silence over her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornography racket and the actor being questioned by the police. She stated that the last few days were challenging for her due to the trolling, rumours and accusations. She stated that she will continue to refrain from making a statement as the case was sub-judice, but sought that her family's privacy be respected at this time and no 'half-baked information' is put out without confirmation.

Here's Shilpa Shetty's statement on Raj Kundra arrest:

"Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well.

A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.

MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET

and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.

Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.

As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.

I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down.

So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times.

We don’t deserve a media trial.

Please let the law take its course.

Satyamev Jayate!"

Shilpa's previous statement on social media was asking netizens to not be harsh on her movie Hungama 2 due to the controversy.

Raj Kundra arrest

Raj Kundra was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with the porn film racket on July 27. He had been arrested on July 19. The police found that he lured small-time artists and models into doing bold scenes by promising them a break in web series. Following his arrest, some other victims approached the police to give statements, officials said. Meanwhile, Kundra has filed for a bail application before the Magistrate court.

The Crime Branch is conducting a lengthy audit of Raj Kundra's assets and until the audit is complete, no clean chit will be given to anyone including his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty.

