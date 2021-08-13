Raj Kundra Porn Racket Case: Lookout Notice Issued For Yash Thakur, First Picture Accessed

In a major development, Republic TV has accessed the first picture of Arvind Shrivastav alias Yash Thakur, accused in Raj Kundra’s Porn racket case. A lookout notice has been issued against Yash Thakur. The crime branch has learned that Srivastava was deliberately using the identity of a dead man (Yash Thakur - who lived in Indore and died in August 2020 due to a brain tumour) to evade law enforcement agencies.

Yash Thakur, alias Arvind was also under the scanner of the Mumbai police. At that time, the accused was suspected to be in Singapore. He is alleged to be an ally of businessman Raj Kundra in running the porn racket that has so far spanned at least five cities, three countries and involved two companies abroad.

Yash Thakur connected to the Raj Kundra porn racket?

Earlier, in July, Republic Media Network had tracked down Yash Thakur and conducted an exclusive telephonic interview, in which he had denied any links to Nuefliks application. Responding to a question regarding the ongoing Crime Branch investigation, Thakur said he has presented all documents to the Mumbai police, 'proving he does not own any company.' He had also denied being in contact with Raj Kundra and in fact, had asserted, 'unnecessarily two things are being connected on no basis'.

Raj Kundra Porn racket case: Latest development

According to the latest development, a Sessions Court on Thursday deferred the bail application of Shilpa Shetty's husband and renowned businessman Raj Kundra till August 20. This means that he will have to stay behind bars till then as the Mumbai police's crime branch continues to probe the porn racket case, in connection with which he was arrested on the night of July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. In all, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the racket, which includes Ryan Tharp and Umesh Kamat.

'May leave the country': Police before the court

In the bail application, Kundra has stated that there is 'no obscenity' in the evidence that the police claimed to have seized. Countering the statement, the police, before the court, asserted that the videos seized during the probe show that pornographic content, which was uploaded on the Hotshots app, was linked to Kundra’s company. 'He is an influential person and a British citizen and may leave the country if released,' argued police.

