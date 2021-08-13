Last Updated:

Raj Kundra Porn Racket Case: Lookout Notice Issued For Yash Thakur, First Picture Accessed

Yash Thakur or Arvind Shrivastav is the wanted accused in the Raj Kundra Porn racket case. The police have generated a lookout to catch the alleged culprit.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: PTI/Republic


In a major development, Republic TV has accessed the first picture of Arvind Shrivastav alias Yash Thakur, accused in Raj Kundra’s Porn racket case. A lookout notice has been issued against Yash Thakur. The crime branch has learned that Srivastava was deliberately using the identity of a dead man (Yash Thakur - who lived in Indore and died in August 2020 due to a brain tumour) to evade law enforcement agencies. 

Yash Thakur, alias Arvind was also under the scanner of the Mumbai police. At that time, the accused was suspected to be in Singapore. He is alleged to be an ally of businessman Raj Kundra in running the porn racket that has so far spanned at least five cities, three countries and involved two companies abroad.

Yash Thakur connected to the Raj Kundra porn racket?

Earlier, in July, Republic Media Network had tracked down Yash Thakur and conducted an exclusive telephonic interview, in which he had denied any links to Nuefliks application. Responding to a question regarding the ongoing Crime Branch investigation, Thakur said he has presented all documents to the Mumbai police, 'proving he does not own any company.' He had also denied being in contact with Raj Kundra and in fact, had asserted, 'unnecessarily two things are being connected on no basis'. 

READ | Raj Kundra's bail plea deferred in Porn racket case; to remain in custody till August 20

Raj Kundra Porn racket case: Latest development

According to the latest development, a Sessions Court on Thursday deferred the bail application of Shilpa Shetty's husband and renowned businessman Raj Kundra till August 20. This means that he will have to stay behind bars till then as the Mumbai police's crime branch continues to probe the porn racket case, in connection with which he was arrested on the night of July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. In all, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the racket, which includes Ryan Tharp and Umesh Kamat. 

READ | In Porn case, Raj Kundra firm's director Abhijit Bhomble arrested by Mumbai Police

'May leave the country': Police before the court

In the bail application, Kundra has stated that there is 'no obscenity' in the evidence that the police claimed to have seized. Countering the statement, the police, before the court, asserted that the videos seized during the probe show that pornographic content, which was uploaded on the Hotshots app, was linked to Kundra’s company. 'He is an influential person and a British citizen and may leave the country if released,' argued police. 

READ | Raj Kundra porn case: Mumbai court rejects anticipatory bail of Actor-Model Gehana Vasisth

READ | Mumbai sessions court denies Raj Kundra ABA in 2020 case filed by Maha Cyber Cell
READ | Raj Kundra Porn Case: Bail plea to be heard again by Mumbai sessions court on August 20

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND