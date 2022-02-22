Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Casting Director And 3 Others Arrested From Mumbai

The property cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested four persons including a casting director accused in a pornography case involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. One of the accused was arrested from Versova while three were held from Borivali.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar Ramavatar Pal (29), Salim Gulab Sayyed (30), Abdul Gulab Sayed (24), and Aman Subhash Barnawar (22). The Crime Branch said that all the four accused had been on the run since the registration of the case.

"One of the arrested accused is a casting director, while the other three are his associates. These accused are charged with forcing the models to shoot porn films," the police added.

The Crime Branch had laid a trap for Naresh Kumar's arrest after receiving a tip-off that he was returning to Versova after a long hideout in Goa. The case pertains to the illegal production and streaming of pornographic content on various OTT platforms.

Raj Kundra pornography case

Allegations were levelled against Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'.

According to the police, Kundra allegedly lured struggling models and artists on promises of landing roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do semi-nude and nude scenes against their wishes. The police found that various applications, including the Hotshots app, were allegedly being used to circulate pornographic content online.

Though the application was owned by a London-based firm called Kernin, its content was being produced and accounts were handled by Viaan - a company owned by Raj Kundra in Mumbai. The Police subsequently arrested Raj Kundra on July 19 along with 11 other people in the pornography case.

On September 20, he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court on a surety of Rs 50,000. In December last year, the Supreme Court granted him four weeks' protection from arrest. Raj Kundra has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated by the police.

(With inputs from agency)