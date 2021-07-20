Raj Kundra Produced In Mumbai Court Following Arrest; One More Arrested In Porn Film Case

Indian businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was produced before the Killa court in Mumbai following his arrest in the alleged porn film racket on Tuesday. The businessman has been named as a 'key conspirator' by the Mumbai Police in the case. Additionally, the Mumbai Police has made one more arrest on Tuesday morning. According to news agency ANI, Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested one person named Ryan Tharp from the Nerul who has been accused of shooting pornography. He will also be produced before the Court today.

Raj Kundra arrested, taken for medical examination

According to a statement by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Raj Kundra 'appears to be the main conspirator' in a case to do with the creation and publishing of pornographic films via apps. He was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Monday evening following which he was arrested. After his arrest, Raj Kundra was taken for a medical examination at JJ Hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. Following that, he was taken back to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office.

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra has been taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch



Raj Kundra was last quizzed by the Mumbai Crime Branch on March 27, 2021 in relation to the case. He had also applied for an anticipatory bail application in an obscenity case, which is also being probed by the cybercrime cell. The obscenity case pertains to an FIR registered against 14 OTT platforms and web portals for obscene content in November 2020.

Porn film racket

The porn film racket came to the fore after the arrest of Actor Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari who was accused of shooting pornographic content in a Madh Island bungalow. As per ANI, four other people were arrested along with the actor, which included Roya Khan alias Yasmeen, photographer Monu Sharma, actors Bhanu Thakur, Arish Shaikh, and creative director Pratibha Nalawade. A case was registered by the Mumbai police on 4 February 2021 under the Indian Penal Code, u/s 67, 67A Information Technology Act, u/s 2(g), 3, 4, 6, 7 Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, registered at Malwani police station. The police have found out that the models were using HotHit app to upload the videos and were garnering lakhs of subscribers.

