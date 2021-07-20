Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp Remanded To Police Custody Till July 23 In Porn Film Racket

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been remanded to 3-day police custody by the Mumbai court on Tuesday in connection with the porn film racket. The businessman along with another accused Ryan Tharp were produced by the Mumbai Crime Branch before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon following their arrest in the case. After the hearing, the court remanded them to police custody till July 23.

Raj Kundra sent to police custody

During the hearing, the Mumbai Crime Branch noted that Raj Kundra had created a WhatsApp group that was being used to publish porn videos across various mobile applications. According to the police, Kundra was actively involved in the chatroom and would seek details of the business. As the 'key conspirator', the businessman has been accused of drawing benefits from the apps, the crime branch said adding that they had accessed details of his various bank accounts. The Crime branch also revealed that during the raids conducted, several incriminating pieces of evidence pertaining to the shooting of such films was recovered, and the films would often target people/models of low-income backgrounds.

The Crime Branch told the court that there was a need to investigate the transactions that had taken place during the production of such films and revealed that a huge amount of foreign currency had been deposited in Ryan' Tharp's account. Around 10 crore worth of transactions following Umesh Kamat's arrest in February had also come to the fore and these needed to be investigated, the police stated. Further investigation with Kundra's custody would be impossible since his phone and electronic devices had been seized and sent to forensics, the team noted. After hearing the arguments, the Court remanded Raj Kundra and Ryan Tharp to police custody till July 23.

