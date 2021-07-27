Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp Remanded To 14-day Judicial Custody In Porn Film Racket

In a significant development, Indian businessman Raj Kundra was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with the porn film racket. The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday sought an extension in the police custody of Kundra, and key accused Ryan Tharp stating that several new facts had emerged during the course of the investigation.

During the hearing, the police stated that numerous victims of the racket were coming forward to their office and were recording their statements in the matter. Issuing an appeal to the people to come forward, the Crime Branch stated that over the next few days it would record the statements of several others in the case.

Moreover, the role of two more accused-- Yash Thakur and Pardeep Bakshi has also been confirmed in the racket. The Mumbai Police has requested to arrest the duo stating that they needed to be probed along with Raj Kundra and Ryan Tharp.

Maharashtra: A court in Mumbai sends actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days in the pornography racket case pic.twitter.com/EZsynUAZt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Raj Kundra's 2 bank accounts frozen

The Mumbai police stated that during the investigation, several international transactions from Raj Kundra's bank accounts had come to light and forensic auditors had been appointed to probe the case. Raj Kundra's Citibank and Kotak Mahindra bank’s Debit accounts had been frozen following the probe.

The Crime Branch also told the Court that it had seized Kundra’s Hardisk, server, phones, etc., and was still investigating the electronic devices. Additionally, the team was yet to ascertain the amount received for the Hotshots app which was used to circulate such videos via YouTube, Apple, and Google. Kundra has reportedly received payment of 1.64 crores from Apple.

After the hearing, the Mumbai Court sent Raj Kundra and Ryan Tharp to 14-day judicial custody. This is the second time the custody of the duo has been extended. Their police custody was first extended on July 25 after the Mumbai Police shared details of an alleged 'betting racket' that had emerged in connection with the porn case." We suspect that amount earned from the pornographic materials were used for betting," the Crime Branch told the Court. Meanwhile, Kundra has filed for a Bail application before the Magistrate court.

Raj Kundra porn case

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on July 19. During the investigation, it was observed that small-time artists and models were lured into giving roles and breaks into web series of short stories. The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. "The actors were asked to do bold scenes which later translated to semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes," Mumbai CP informed.

