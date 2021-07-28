Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp's Bail Pleas Rejected In Porn Films Case; No Interim Relief

In a major development, Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Wednesday, July 28 rejected the bail pleas of Raj Kundra and Ryan Tharp in the porn film case. Following the significant update, both the accused will remain in judicial custody for 14 days as earlier directed by the court. The latest development came in response to Kundra's Tuesday plea to the magistrate's court for bail. Kundra's representative had argued that his arrest was illegal as all the other nine accused in the matter were not arrested.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor had argued that if both the accused were released on bail then there will be a fear of forging documents as already some of the evidence was tampered with. The prosecutor also said that Kundra's bail could lead to him aiding Pradip Bakshi who is currently under Mumbai Police's scanner. Moreover, the Mumbai High Court is all set to hear the case on Thursday.

Mumbai police books Raj Kundra's aide

Earlier today, the Mumbai Police lodged a case against 3-4 producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company in connection with the porn film racket. Actress Gehana Vasisth, who had been arrested in February, has also been named as one of the accused in the case. Out on bail, it was Vasisth who had shared the name of Umesh Kamat in the case through which Raj Kundra’s links to the racket were found. She was part of the initial series of arrests made by the Crime Branch earlier this year along with actor Roya Khan alias Yasmeen, photographer Monu Sharma, actors Bhanu Thakur, Arish Shaikh, and creative director Pratibha Nalawade.

Raj Kundra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Raj Kundra was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with the porn film racket. The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday sought an extension in the police custody of Kundra, and key accused Ryan Tharp stating that several new facts had emerged during the course of the investigation. The police revealed that during the investigation, international transactions from Raj Kundra's bank accounts had come to light and forensic auditors had been appointed to probe the case. Raj Kundra's Citibank and Kotak Mahindra bank’s Debit accounts have been frozen following the probe.

What is the porn film case?

Raj Kundra, businessman, and husband of Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on July 19. During the investigation, it was observed that small-time artists and models were lured into giving roles and breaks into web series of short stories. The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. "The actors were asked to do bold scenes which later translated to semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes," Mumbai CP informed.

