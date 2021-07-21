'Raj Kundra Tried To Lure Me For Hotshots App': Youtuber Puneet Kaur Alleges

YouTuber Puneet Kaur on Tuesday alleged that she had been lured by Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra for the Hotshots app, which was allegedly being used in the porn film racket to distribute pornographic content. Reacting to the news of his arrest on her Instagram, Puneet Kaur asked her followers if they remembered how she had shared the incident of the businessman contacting her to join Hotshots app previously.

Kaur revealed that at that time she had disregarded it as spam and had no idea that he was trying to lure her for shooting pornographic content. Slamming Kundra, Puneet Kaur told him to 'rot in jail.'

Raj Kundra 'key member' in developing Hotshots

Raj Kundra was a key member in developing the app 'Hotshots', which is a "video-on-demand service that provides premium digital entertainment", the Mumbai Police said in its briefing on Tuesday. This information is another significant development in the information surrounding his arrest in the porn racket since the Raj Kundra app in question was being used as a platform to allegedly distribute pornographic content.

According to sources, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was "instrumental" in using the 'Hotshots' app to distribute the aforementioned explicit content. Umesh Kamat, who was arrested earlier, was questioned by the Mumbai Police for their investigation on the case. Kamat mentioned how he had been working for Kundra and that the latter had also hired two people to manage the 'Hotshots' app.

Kundra formed a company with Manan Vora, allegedly in order to have explicit videos from 'Hotshots' sent to another website. The 'Hotshots' app was taken forward by Raj Kundra's company Armers Prime Media Ltd. The app was then sold to Kenrin Ltd, and a transaction of $25,000 was made.

The businessman has been termed the "key conspirator" by the Mumbai Police in the case. Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23.

