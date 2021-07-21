Raj Kundra's Bank Accounts Indicate Routine Transactions In Lakhs From Alleged Porn App

In yet another development in the porn film racket, Republic TV has accessed exclusive details of the bank transactions of Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman, Raj Kundra. The details reveal that 3-5 lakh worth of daily transactions were conducted through the alleged porn content application into Raj Kundra's account. The last transaction between the two accounts, as per the details, is as of January 2021, a month before a case was filed against Kundra.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Mumbai Police during its searches came across Kundra's daily monetary transactions through the alleged porn content application. It is also looking into the transaction record of other companies linked to Kundra. The Police department probing the matter suspects that the money made from selling the content outside India was also being diverted into other businesses.

Raj Kundra - 'key member' in developing Hotshots

Raj Kundra was a key member in developing the app 'Hotshots', which is a 'video-on-demand service that provides premium digital entertainment', the Mumbai Police said in its briefing on Tuesday. According to sources, Shilpa Shetty's husband was 'instrumental' in using the 'Hotshots' app to distribute the aforementioned explicit content.

Umesh Kamat, who was arrested earlier, was questioned by the Mumbai Police for their investigation on the case. Kamat, during the questioning, mentioned how he had been working for Kundra and that the latter had also hired two people to manage the 'Hotshots' app. A WhatsApp chat accessed by Republic Media Network confirmed the mention of Kamat. In the chat dated November 2020, Raj Kundra talks to Kamat and informs him that they might be asked to take down certain content on the app (HotShots) which was 'objectionable'. The chats show the duo then discussing a way to 'sustain' Hotshots amid the row.

Raj Kundra and the HotShots App

Kundra formed a company with Manan Vora, allegedly in order to have explicit videos from 'Hotshots' sent to another website. The 'Hotshots' app was taken forward by Raj Kundra's company Armers Prime Media Ltd. The app was then sold to Kenrin Ltd, and a transaction of $25,000 was made. While Kundra claimed to have been done with the app and had resigned from the company, sources claim that he was regularly taking updates relating to the financial transactions of this app. Kundra is said to have been in touch with Ryan Tharp, who was also arrested recently because of the scandal, to know about any transactions related to the app.

Sources also revealed that Raj Kundra would also allegedly use videos of men and women 'making out' and share them on social media while the profits made from these posts were sent to his company, Armers Prime Media Ltd. These videos were then sold to Kenrin Ltd, which is a UK based company.

Raj Kundra was produced by the Mumbai Crime Branch before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon following his arrest in the case. After the hearing, the court remanded him to police custody till July 23.

