Raj Kundra's Chats With Umesh Kamat Accessed; Plan B, Revenue From Porn App Discussed

In another development in the porn film racket, Republic TV has accessed exclusive chats between Raj Kundra, the key accused Umesh Kamat, and the digital marketing team where the businessman is seen discussing the running of an app. According to the WhatsApp chats dated November 2020, Raj Kundra talks about 'Plan B' after his close aide and associate Umesh Kamat informs him that they might be asked to take down certain content on the app which was 'objectionable'. The chats show the duo then discussing a way to 'sustain' Hotshots amid the row.

The app in question was allegedly taken down by Google PlayStore for its objectionable content after which the chats show Kamat suggesting that they purge some of the 'extreme bold content' from the app and then ask for its restoration back on Google PlayStore.

As per the chats, Raj Kundra also discusses how the revenue from the movies was falling between Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 per day. He also asks Kamat to circulate the 'old content fast' to recover Rs 50 lakh, saying that the 'future would be live content'.

Watch the details of the chats in the video above.

Raj Kundra, 'key member' in developing Hotshots

Raj Kundra was a key member in developing the app 'Hotshots', which is a 'video-on-demand service that provides premium digital entertainment', the Mumbai Police said in its briefing on Tuesday. According to sources, Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, was 'instrumental' in using the 'Hotshots' app to distribute the aforementioned explicit content. Umesh Kamat, who was arrested earlier, was questioned by the Mumbai Police for their investigation on the case. Kamat mentioned how he had been working for Kundra and that the latter had also hired two people to manage the 'Hotshots' app.

Kundra formed a company with Manan Vora, allegedly in order to have explicit videos from 'Hotshots' sent to another website. The 'Hotshots' app was taken forward by Raj Kundra's company Armers Prime Media Ltd. The app was then sold to Kenrin Ltd, and a transaction of $25,000 was made.

The businessman has been considered the 'key conspirator' by the Mumbai Police in the case. Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23.

