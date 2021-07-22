Raj Kundra's 'Plan B'? WhatsApp Chats Accessed; Shilpa Shetty-promoted JL Stream In Focus

Four months ago, actress Shilpa Shetty was seen promoting her husband Raj Kundra's company JL Steam, which is now under the scanner of the Mumbai police in the porn racket probe. JL Stream is also the same company where Shilpa's mother Sunanda Surendra Shetty was allegedly a Director till September 2020. To join the dots, Republic reached the office of JL Stream in Mumbai.

Upon inquiry, it was found that the JL Stream office, located in Mumbai's Veera Desai Marg, indeed belongs to Raj Kundra and he is the Chairman & CEO of the company. While the firm is still operational, no employee has been coming to the office for the last two days, a guard told Republic TV.

Days before Raj Kundra was arrested, Mumbai police carried out searches and allegedly recovered pornographic material from this very same office of the JL Stream. The seized material has now been sent for forensic examination. The financial reports and the annual returns filed by the company reveal that it was making significant profits.

In addition to this, the exclusive WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic TV reveal that Raj Kundra was aware that his other digital apps beaming adult content would come under the police scanner. Hence, JL Stream was seemingly being propped as his 'Plan B.' An elaborate web of routing proceeds was chalked out by Kundra and his associates to avoid the law.

Raj Kundra's chats discussing 'Plan B' for streaming porn

According to the WhatsApp chats dated November 2020, Raj Kundra talks about 'Plan B' after his close aide and associate Umesh Kamat informs him that they might be asked to take down certain 'objectionable' content from the app. The chats show the duo then discussing a way to 'sustain' Hotshots amid the row.

As per the chats, Raj Kundra also discusses how the revenue from the movies was falling between Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 per day. He also asks Kamat to circulate the 'old content fast' to recover Rs 50 lakh, saying that the 'future would be live content'.

Raj Kundra was a key member in developing the app 'Hotshots', which is a 'video-on-demand service that provides premium digital entertainment', the Mumbai Police said in its briefing on Tuesday. According to sources, Shilpa Shetty's husband was 'instrumental' in using the 'Hotshots' app to distribute the aforementioned explicit content. As the 'key conspirator', the businessman has been accused of drawing benefits from the apps

Raj Kundra was produced by the Mumbai Crime Branch before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon following his arrest in the case. After the hearing, the court remanded him to police custody till July 23.

