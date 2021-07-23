Raj Kundra's Police Custody Extended Till July 27, Mumbai CB Suspects Porn-betting Racket

In the latest development in the porn film racket, a Mumbai court extended Raj Kundra and Ryan Tharp's police custody till July 27. The Mumbai Police had sought 7-day custody for both accused from a court on Friday and had argued that important data had been recovered after seizing Raj Kundra and Ryan Tharp's laptop, which needed to be investigated. According to the Crime Branch, after scanning the technical data, around 48TB of data had been recovered from their devices, which included 51 adult videos.

Maharashtra: Businessman Raj Kundra & one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July



Porn-betting racket in question

According to Republic TV sources, the Mumbai Crime Branch is suspecting a porn racket-betting scandal. It stated that the money from the porn racket was allegedly being used for betting purposes by the businessman. "We suspect that amount earned from the pornographic materials were used for betting," the Crime Branch told the Court.

Huge transactions from Raj Kundra's Yes Bank account to an account in United Bank of Africa had been traced and it is suspected that 4000-10,000 pound expenses were being incurred, per month. The Crime Branch has recorded the statement of the accountant of Viaan (company owned by Kundra) and has also taken down the statement of IT developers. The accountant is suspected of deleting the data, a day after Raj Kundra was arrested. The Data has, however, been retrieved.

Adult videos have been recovered from the Hotshots app and the police suspect that there was a deal between Raj Kundra and a dealer for over 19 videos. "We need to probe whether the deal was done or no, whether uploaded or no," the Crime Branch argued.

"They made a plan B (Bolly Fame) after they received a Google mail to discontinue the app There are videos that were used, we need to verify with these people," it added.

Raj Kundra porn case

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on Monday night. During the investigation, it was observed that small-time artists and models were lured into giving roles and breaks into web series of short stories. The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. "The actors were asked to do bold scenes which later translated to semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes," Mumbai CP informed.

