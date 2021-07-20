Raj Kundra's WhatsApp Chats With Aide Accessed, Shows Discussion On Funds For Porn Films

In the significant development in the porn film racket, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed exclusive chats between businessman Raj Kundra and his UK-based associated Pradeep Bakshi which highlight the former's role in the funding of the entire racket. In the WhatsApp chats, Raj Kundra who is also the admin of the group is seen keeping a track record of how much money was coming in from the videos, live recordings, and other means.

Details such as daily transactions, traffic on the apps, the total money, live revenues, and the number of orders received were being regularly discussed in the WhatsApp group between Kundra and Bakshi. Ways to rope in marketing companies to promote the videos was also a point of discussion.

UK-based businessman Pradeep Bakshi is said to be a close aid of Raj Kundra. An IP address based in the UK was allegedly being used to upload the illegal videos. According to the Mumbai Police, UK-based company Kenrin Pvt Ltd was publishing porn films.

Earlier today, Kundra underwent a medical examination at the JJ Hospital after his arrest.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested

According to a statement by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Raj Kundra 'appears to be the main conspirator' in a case to do with the creation and publishing of pornographic films via apps. He was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Monday evening following which he was arrested.

The statement issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale reads, "He is being questioned in a case registered in February 2021, which relates to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please."

The case details are as follows: Cr No 103/2021, u/s 292, 293, 420, 34 Indian Penal Code, u/s 67, 67A Information Technology Act, u/s 2(g), 3, 4, 6, 7 Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, registered at Malwani police station on 4 February 2021. The porn film racket has so far seen the arrest of 9 persons, including the key accused Umesh Kamat and actor Gehana Vasisth.

