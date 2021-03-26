Raja Chaudhary Meets Daughter Palak Tiwari: 'Moment Of My Life', Says The Actor; See Pics

Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai actor Raja Chaudhary took to his social media platforms to share a special moment of his life. The actor met Palak Tiwari, his daughter with former wife Shweta Tiwari. The actor could not hide his happiness as he shared the selfie with his followers on Instagram and Facebook with a sweet caption. See Raja Chaudhary's pictures with his daughter here!

Raja Chaudhary meets Palak Tiwari

The 45-year-old actor shared the selfie on his Instagram account writing that it was a special moment for him. In the selfie, Raja and Palak Tiwari were all smiles as they clicked a selfie together while embracing each other lovingly. Raja also posted the same selfies on his Facebook where he captioned the post exclaiming that it was the 'moment of his life'.

Netizen's reaction to the father-daughter duo

It was evident from the comment section of the actor's Facebook account that his followers shared his happiness as positive wishes for their reunion came pouring in. One follower wrote that they looked like a happy family while another fan wrote that his daughter looked beautiful in the pictures. Several fans blessed them while many fans wished goodwill for his family.

Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari

Television actress Shweta Tiwari married Raja Chaudhary in the year 1998 and divorced him in the year 2007. The couple made headlines in 2019 when Palak Tiwari wrote an open letter regarding Shweta's complaint against Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence. According to an interview with Spotboye in 2019, Raja talked about his rocky relationship with his former wife since their divorce and how he wished to stay with his daughter.

Talking about his daughter, Raja revealed that he was proud to be Palak's father and hoped to mend issues with his former wife so he could spend time with his daughter. Raja expressed his dismay with Shweta's then-husband, wishing she had not married him. It is yet unknown how things are between Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari but fans are happy to see Raja meeting his daughter and openly expressing his fatherly love for her.

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari

The 40-year-old often shares pictures of her daughter and son on her Instagram. The actress shares pictures of some quality time spent with Palak Tiwari and her toddler son on her social media. In a recent post, she wished Palak with a special post on her birthday. Check out their pictures here!

