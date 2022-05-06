After making waves in India with her music and rap, musician Raja Kumari is back again in action with her another song. Titled Made In India, the song is quite special for her and the fans as she has collaborated with versatile star Madhuri Dixit for the first time. Intentioned as an anthem for Indians worldwide, Made In India has been sung and written by Raja Kumari as an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s Made in India.

Ever since Kumari had piqued the curiosity of the fans by sharing the teaser of the same on Instagram, fans have been quite thrilled to watch the two ladies together in one song. The song is an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s hit song, Made in India, which was released in 1995. The song captures the City Slums singer and the actress in their Indian element.

Raja Kumari drops new song with Madhuri Dixit

The video of the peppy track shows Raja Kumari and Madhuri symbolizing the power of solidarity among women. The theme of Made In India is glamourous and the song stands for a new India and the spirit of Indians across the globe. Raja Kumari who is quite excited to collaborate with Bollywood's diva for the song, in a press statement shared her experience of working with Madhuri.

Raja Kumari said, "I'm excited and grateful that Made In India is out now. This has been a dream collaboration. The reaction and love that I got for the trailer were unprecedented. Working with so many like-minded ladies to create something that will probably withstand the test of time is an unparalleled thrill. Big love to Madhuri for devoting her stardust to this song.” Made In India is currently available on all streaming platforms.

"MADE IN INDIA OUT NOW!!! Thank you @madhuridixitnene for being you! This is an independent release, so please comment, share and watch! Need your support on this one," wrote Raja Kumari alongside the video. Starting from the lyrics to the exuisite ensemble worn by the two in the song, everything has been a visual treat for fans. According to various media reports, the song is part of an EP that will be announced soon.

IMAGE: Instagram/@therajakumari