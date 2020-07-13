Last Updated:

Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Riteish Deshmukh Uses Wordplay; Directors Share Take On Party

The film industry was keeping a close watch on the crisis in Rajasthan politics. Riteish Deshmukh used wordplay, while directors shared their take on the party

Rajasthan Cong crisis: Ritieish Deshmukh uses wordplay; directors share take on party

As witnessed in numerous states of late, Rajasthan became the centre of a power battle amid the feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. As in the case with most events, celebrities of the film industry too were glued in on the political battle. Riteish Deshmukh, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and Sudhir Mishra had a take on numerous factors in the crisis, right from resort politics, ‘young leaders’ and some even feeling it was the end of the party.

As CM Gehlot and his team of MLAs (Members of Legistlative Assembly) were stationed at a resort, Riteish Deshmukh, whose late father Vilasrao Deshmukh belonged to the party, used wordplay and tweeted, ‘Last Resort.’

Hansal Mehta questioned the ‘so-called young leaders’ and asked if they could be seen as the ‘future of our country’ after ‘betraying’ it.  The filmmaker wrote that they were ‘blinded by personal ambition and lust for power.’ 

He also felt it could be the end of the party as he wrote, ‘RIP Congress’. Hansal also questioned if it was the right time to be involved in horse-trading and attempts to topple the government, considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anubhav Sinha took a dig at those ‘without any credentials’ for giving advice on the functioning of the party. Giving the example of Congress, he stated that parties with ‘maximum instability and trouble’ were 'threatening a dent', before asking why such 'money and effort' was being spent on the 'mayhem.'

Sudhir Mishra asked why Sachin Pilot, who he claimed was someone with ‘All India base and the faith of the workers’ had not openly called for elections and contested for the President's post. The director felt he could have ‘pushed out the old guard’ like the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that the Gehlot-led government was reduced to a minority, with over 30 MLAs pledging support to him, as Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple the government. On Monday, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan sent a veiled warning to Pilot’s camp, that skipped the meeting, with its show of strength, though sources claimed only 84 MLAs out of 107 had attended the meeting at the CM's residence.  

As CM Ashok Gehlot herded his 84 MLAs to a resort, Pilot and 22 MLAs have landed in Delhi amid reports of Congress high command is trying their best to placate Pilot.

