Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Riteish Deshmukh Uses Wordplay; Directors Share Take On Party

As witnessed in numerous states of late, Rajasthan became the centre of a power battle amid the feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. As in the case with most events, celebrities of the film industry too were glued in on the political battle. Riteish Deshmukh, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and Sudhir Mishra had a take on numerous factors in the crisis, right from resort politics, ‘young leaders’ and some even feeling it was the end of the party.

As CM Gehlot and his team of MLAs (Members of Legistlative Assembly) were stationed at a resort, Riteish Deshmukh, whose late father Vilasrao Deshmukh belonged to the party, used wordplay and tweeted, ‘Last Resort.’

Here's the tweet

Last Resort — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 13, 2020

Hansal Mehta questioned the ‘so-called young leaders’ and asked if they could be seen as the ‘future of our country’ after ‘betraying’ it. The filmmaker wrote that they were ‘blinded by personal ambition and lust for power.’

I also question the so called young leaders. Seriously are these people seen as the future of our country when they have already betrayed it? They are so blinded by personal ambition and lust for power. The country is anyway doomed, why not benefit a little - their philosophy. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 13, 2020

He also felt it could be the end of the party as he wrote, ‘RIP Congress’. Hansal also questioned if it was the right time to be involved in horse-trading and attempts to topple the government, considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

RIP Congress. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 13, 2020

There is a pandemic. There is a grave economic crisis. There is a military crisis. Yet politicians are busy horse-trading, toppling governments, creating unrest and basically NOT GIVING A DAMN. Are these leaders? Are they really serving the public? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 13, 2020

Anubhav Sinha took a dig at those ‘without any credentials’ for giving advice on the functioning of the party. Giving the example of Congress, he stated that parties with ‘maximum instability and trouble’ were 'threatening a dent', before asking why such 'money and effort' was being spent on the 'mayhem.'

Everyone seems to know how to run the Congress party better. Most of those have no credentials of running anything better. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 13, 2020

The way I see it is that the parties that are facing maximum instability and trouble are actually the ones threatening a dent. Congress being the largest. Think about it. Why else would anyone spend money and effort on all the mayhem??? https://t.co/IYDFas1WTI — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 13, 2020

Sudhir Mishra asked why Sachin Pilot, who he claimed was someone with ‘All India base and the faith of the workers’ had not openly called for elections and contested for the President's post. The director felt he could have ‘pushed out the old guard’ like the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Why are leaders like Sachin Pilot , if they have a All India base and the faith of the workers not openly calling for elections and contesting for the Presidents post ! Push out the old guard . That's what happened in the BJP , didn't it ! https://t.co/C6HmOcxQTT — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) July 13, 2020

Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that the Gehlot-led government was reduced to a minority, with over 30 MLAs pledging support to him, as Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple the government. On Monday, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan sent a veiled warning to Pilot’s camp, that skipped the meeting, with its show of strength, though sources claimed only 84 MLAs out of 107 had attended the meeting at the CM's residence.

As CM Ashok Gehlot herded his 84 MLAs to a resort, Pilot and 22 MLAs have landed in Delhi amid reports of Congress high command is trying their best to placate Pilot.

