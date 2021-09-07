Rajat Bedi Case: Manager Claims Actor Wasn't Driving Rashly; 'he Himself Informed Police'

Rajat Bedi has made headlines recently after a case being registered against the actor for allegedly hitting a man with his car in Mumbai's Andheri area. Now, as per the latest development, his manager Sridevi Shetty has given a clarification on the issue, stating that the actor 'wasn't driving rashly'. She added that he took the victim to Cooper Hospital for treatment and informed police about the same. Earlier news agency ANI had reported that Bedi accidentally ran over a 39-year-old resident of DN Nagar who was returning home after work at 6.30 PM on Monday.

Rajat Bedi case: Manager issues clarification

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shetty stated that the victim was drunk and suddenly came in front of the actor's vehicle from somewhere. She added that Bedi immediately took to him to Cooper Hospital where he is getting his treatment done. She added that Rajat made arrangements for the blood requirement and 'was in the hospital till 12:30-1'. Stating that 'He had himself informed the police too', Sridevi mentioned that Bedi's friend is currently at the hospital 'taking care of the medication and the treatment'.

ANI also quoted DN Nagar senior police officer Milind Kurde stating that the victim continues to be in a critical state adding that the actor left the hospital after the police reached the premises. The man has reportedly sustained injuries to the back of his head and is in a critical state. He has also lost a lot of blood and is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He has a wife and two daughters, aged 13 and 7.

The DN Nagar Police station also told ANI that "The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital". An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 279 and 338 against Rajat Bedi.

Speaking to Mid-Day the victim's wife admitted to her husband being drunk at the time of the accident, adding that he 'suffered injuries at the back of his head'. She added that despite assuring help, the actor never came back. She further requested Rajat's arrest.

Rajat rose to fame after his stint in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi… Mil Gaya (2003). He essayed the role of Raj Saxena, a star basketball player, who was also the antagonist in the film. He is also known for working in Rakht (2004), Rocky (2006), The Train (2007), among other Bollywood films.

