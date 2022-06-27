Last Updated:

Rajat Kapoor And Mallika Sherawat's 'Rk/Rkay' First Look Out; Check Film's Release Date

While the release of Rajat Kapoor’s ‘Rk/Rkay’ is a month away, the makers have released the first few looks of Mallika Sherawat and Kapoor.

rajat kapoor

Image: Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat


While the release of Rajat Kapoor’s Rk/Rkay is a month away, the comedy has already been screened and appreciated at several international festivals including Shanghai international film festival, River to River Festival in Florence, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Austin Film Festival and Pune International Film Festival. Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, this ‘Film in a Film’ is a quirky comedy like never before!

Talking about the film, Rajat Kapoor said “ Rk/Rkay is an idea that had been with me for the last 10 years almost. Slowly it evolved to find its present form. It’s a mad film.. and I mean that in the best possible meaning of mad. It is unconventional, it is wacky and fun and has a distinct taste. Can't wait to share this with our audience.."

The film produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles. Nflicks Pvt. Ltd. (Nitin Kumar & Satyavrrat Gaud) Presents a Mithya Talkies & Priyanshi Films production ‘RK/Rkay’ written and directed by Rajat Kapoor.

Partly crowd-funded labour of love, ‘RK/Rkay’ is the perfect piece of cinema for those looking for congenial entertainment.  
It is as original as it gets. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Image: Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat

