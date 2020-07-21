Rajeev Masand Arrives At The Bandra Police Station For Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

Journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand has arrived at the Bandra Police station for recording his statement in the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Rajeev had been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with the late actor’s death investigation after Kangana Ranaut on her Nation Wants to Know interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami named Masand as a person who she felt should be summoned in the investigation. Masand was spotted by the paparazzi at the police station.

Kangana Ranaut's team on Rajeev Masand

Earlier today, Kangana's team also reacted on the news of the journalist being summoned by the Bandra Police. Quoting Republic's tweet on the same, the actor's team stated that this is a small victory for everyone who is supporting the #JusticeForSushant movement. They also further lashed out at Rajeev calling him as a 'vile, vindictive, and a sell-out' journalist. Kangana's team stated that Sushant's fans will be vindicated if Masand undergoes even 1 percent of helplessness which the late Dil Bechara had to undergo during his last days.

Kangana in her interview with Republic TV had made some explosive revelations and had said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."

Kangana Ranaut raises questions on the investigation

Referring to the Mumbai Police's investigation as a 'sham', the Tanu Weds Manu actor had said, "Sushant's family shouldn't be harassed because these people are too powerful. These people aren't even summoned. Mumbai Police investigation is a complete sham. I have said no to Bhansali's Padmaavat but he hasn't done anything vengeful. He doesn't gang up on anyone but he's being summoned. Shekhar Kapur, a God-like figure in the industry is being summoned."

Masand has reportedly been at the receiving end of criticism from netizens after several of his blind items allegedly targeting Sushant as well as calling him a ‘skirt-chaser', apart from a story about #Metoo allegations, went viral after his death. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty, and Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma and Aashish Singh are among over 35 names questioned in the death, that took on June 14 in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police have also ruled out foul in the death and stated the death cause as ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’

