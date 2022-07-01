Rajeev Sen Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Charu Asopa; 'I Think There Is A Lot..'

Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen was recently the talk of the town after rumours about his divorce from his wife and television actor Charu Asopa surfaced online. The duo unfollowed each other on social media and Charu also deleted her posts featuring Sen from her Instagram account.

Rajeev Sen has now broken his silence on the matter as he took to social media on July 1.

Rajeev Sen addresses divorce rumours

Rajeev Sen headed to his Instagram account on Friday and shared a story online, asking all not to focus on his family and his marriage with Charu Asopa. He mentioned there was 'a lot happening in India' that could be covered as news instead and thanked his fans for their support and positivity. Rajeev Sen wrote on social media-

"I think there is a lot happening in India when it comes to breaking news be it good or bad, request Media to plz focus on that & not my marriage or my family. Thank you to all my fans for being supportive & positive. God bless, RS."

Have a look at his Instagram story here:

Rajeev Sen tied the knot with the Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actor in 2019 and the couple welcomed their daughter Ziana into the world last year. Charu recently made headlines after she deleted all the pictures featuring Sen from her Instagram account, but retained his surname in her username, leaving netizens confused.

The actor, who has an active YouTube account often shares glimpses into her life with her daughter online and recently uploaded a vlog on the occasion of Father's Day. In the clip, she spoke about the double standards that exist in society when it comes to a mother and father's role in their child's life. She specifically mentioned that if a mother cannot leave her child and go to Delhi, the same should apply to a father as well.

Image: Instagram/@rajeevsen9