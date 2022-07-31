Rajeev Sen Hails Charu Asopa For Taking 'great Care' Of Ill Daughter Ziana Amid Separation

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and popular actor Charu Asopa have been the talk of the town ever since rumours about them parting ways surfaced online. The duo has not addressed the matter, but often drops hints that they are not together anymore. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa share a daughter, Ziana, who was recently diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease and had to be rushed to the hospital by Charu.

Rajeev Sen hails Charu Asopa amid separation

Rajeev Sen has an active YouTube account and often shared vlogs about his life. In his most recent clip, he shared that he returned to the city after a work commitment and visited his daughter. He hailed his estranged wife Charu for taking 'great care' of the little one during her illness. He also gave an update about her health and mentioned she is 'much better' now. He mentioned his daughter was 'very happy' to see him and he enjoyed his time with her. He also mentioned that she and Charu had both lost a lot of weight since the last time he saw them.

"I met Ziana in the morning. She was very happy to see me. I went mad on seeing her. She has obviously lost a lot of weight because as you guys know she has not been well. But touchwood, now she is much better. Charu has taken great care of her, I must say. Both mother and daughter have lost weight, which I noticed. The doctor has now said that Ziana is recovering well," he said in the clip.

Charu Asopa had earlier shared a vlog online, in which she narrated her experience of rushing her daughter to the hospital at 2.30 AM. She mentioned that she 'had no idea' why her daughter was crying and rushed her to the hospital. She wondered how she would deal with the situation on her own, but had to 'gather the courage' as she was 'scared' for a moment, but had to tend to her child.

She said, "The first day she fell ill, I had no idea why she was crying. At around 2.30 AM, I rushed her to the hospital nearby. As I was alone with her, I wondered how I would do this, but I gathered the courage and Ziana and I left for the hospital. During this time, there was a moment I could not find my slipper, and I broke down. This was because I got scared for a moment, but then I told myself, 'No, you have to do this, It's about my child'."

(Image: @rajeevsen9/Instagram)