Rajesh Khanna Remembered On His 9th Death Anniversary By Sharmila Tagore In An Audiobook

From playing roles in classics such as Anand and Amar Prem, Rajesh Khanna was termed as India’s first 'superstar'. The actor breathed his last on July 18, 2012, after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his divorced wife Dimple Kapadia and two daughters Rinki and Twinkle. On the occasion of his ninth death anniversary, here are some anecdotes and tales from the late actors' life that biographer Yasser Usman captures in his audiobook Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of India’s First Superstar, available on Audible.

A queue of women would come to see him: Sharmila Tagore

In the audiobook, actor Sharmila Tagore stated that flocks of women came would come to see the actor. She went on to explain the frenzy among people as they used to stand in queues outside the studios to catch a glimpse of him, marry his photographs, pull at his clothes and whatnot. Khanna was not just another actor but an idol for the masses. She says “There was a long queue of women from nine to ninety outside the studio where we worked. The hysteria was unprecedented.” Sharmila also mentions, “He (Rajesh Khanna) probably didn’t have the attributes that are normally associated with a hero, what he had was a disarming smile, youthful energy and an innate sense of drama and a well-modulated voice which he used to his fullest advantage.”

Altercation between Khanna and Shakti Samanta

While shooting for a scene in Aradhana, Rajesh Khanna had an altercation with director Shakti Samanta regarding a retake, where he told the director "isse better performance aapko India mei koi nahi dega.”. Furious, the director later in a statement said, "Rajesh Khanna is finished. He is dead. If he thinks this third rate shot was great, obviously his mind wasn’t working.”. The later success of the movie became a stepping stone in the actor's stardom.

A similar incident happened on the sets of another of his 1979 movies Janta Hawaldar. Noted comic-actor Mehmood complained that working with Khanna was a “harrowing experience”. “Mehmood even beat up Khanna before the end of filming,” tells Yasser. “Mehmood complained that it was the company that Khanna kept that destroyed his career.”

He had a special love for whisky and food

There was a point in Khanna's life where he delivered 3 back to back flop movies and with the not so "cute boy" looks, Khanna could see his career crashing in front of his eyes. "Most filmmakers thought that Khanna’s off-screen troubles seeped into his work. He was popular enough to attract roles but his failures made him a second-round star. Rajesh and his films had ceased to create history. Adding to this, Yasser in the audiobook mentions “His fascination for whiskey and love for food started showing more than he would have liked.”

