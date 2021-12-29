Rajesh Khanna's Birth Anniversary: DYK Star Turned Down 'Mr. India' Due To THIS Reason

Late superstar Rajesh Khanna was undoubtedly every director and actor's first choice to work with, given his acting prowess and conviction towards every project. The craze around the star back in the 1970s was unparalleled, owing to his larger-than-life films like Anand, Aradhana, Kati Patang, Haathi Mere Saathi among others. After his glorious stint in Bollywood for many decades, he was rightly given the status of 'India's first superstar'. As fans remember Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary today, December 29, here's an interesting revelation about the actor.

Rajesh Khanna turned down Shekhar Kapur's Mr. India

While everyone was in awe of Anil Kapoor after he donned the invisibility cloak to fight against the evil elements in society, not many know that the role was initially offered to Rajesh Khanna. As Shekhar Kapur approached the actor for helming the eponymous character, he rejected the film stating that the invisibility factor was the 'real hero' and a star of his stature was not needed for it. According to IMDb, Khanna quipped that it was better to place a newcomer than an already established actor in the film.

Continuing the story, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan was picked up post Khanna, however, he couldn't wrap his head around the invisibility factor and thus passed on the project, which finally landed with Kapoor. This experimental concept of the invisible hero was much loved by fans, making Mr. India one of the biggest blockbuster films of all time.

Apart from Anil Kapoor, the film starred the late Sridevi, Amrish Puri along with a group of child actors. Puri also gained widespread accolades for his main antagonist role as 'Mogambo', who intended to conquer the country. His catchphrase, "Mogambo khush hua" still echoes in the minds of audiences who watched the film.

Twinkle Khanna celebrates father Rajesh Khanna's birthday

Twinkle, who shares her birthday with Rajesh Khanna, took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely throwback picture of the father-daughter duo. Commemorating the day, she wrote, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever."

Image: Instagram/@AMITABHCHAUDHARY/@RINACHHADWA