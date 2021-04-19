Rajesh Khattar Positive For COVID-19; Hospitalised Due To Elderly Parents & Infant At Home

Actor Rajesh Khattar recently took to Instagram and informed about being tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor informed that despite being cautious and adhering to all safety norms, he has contracted the virus. Apart from sharing his diagnosis, the Beyhadh actor revealed that owing to the safety concerns of his family and senior citizens at home, he has admitted himself to a hospital till he recovers completely from the virus.

Rajesh Khattar gets admitted to a hospital for family’s safety

Further, elucidating upon his condition and the rumours that are flourishing, Rajesh said that he is ‘under the medical care of expert doctors & should be back home soon.’ He thanked all his fans and well-wishers for sending across their prayers for his speedy recovery. At last, he concluded the post while sending out a message to fans about staying home and taking all safety precautions to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

“In spite of taking all the necessary precautions I was tested positive for Covid 19 in Delhi a few days ago & was under home quarantine but due to my health condition also presence of elderly parents & an infant at home I was advised by Dr’s to shift to the hospital where I am recuperating well but need to stay hospitalised till I fully recover .. meanwhile I came across few speculative news in the press about my condition so just wanted to clarify that I am under the medical care of expert doctors & should be back home soon. I want to thank each & everyone for your best wishes & prayers for my speedy recovery. please #stayhome #staysafe & keep everyone around you safe too,” Rajesh wrote.

Rajesh Khatter was married to Neelima Azim from 1990 to 2001 and Shahid Kapoor was son to Neelima from her first marriage with actor-director Pankaj Kapur. Currently, he is married to Vandana Sajnani and they are parents to a boy, Vanraj Khattar, who was born in August 2019. Meanwhile, on the work front, he has worked in several prominent films like Don, Don 2, Khiladi 786, Race 2, Traffic, and many more. Apart from films, Rajesh has created a mark with his craft on television with the show Beyhadh, Bepannah, and more.

(Image credit: Rajesh Khattar/ Facebook/ Pixabay)