Rajesh Khattar's Son Yuvaan Greets Paps At Airport Before Taking First Flight | Watch

Rajesh Khattar’s son, Yuvaan Khattar, was spotted at the airport with his parents as the trio got ready to make a religious trip. In the video, baby Yuvaan Khattar can be seen in Rajesh Khattar’s wife’s arms as he got ready for his first flight journey. As they are approached by the photographers who were gathered there, Vandana Sajnani, Rajesh Khattar’s wife can be seen asking her baby to wave and say hello to the photographers. Yuvaan Khattar, quite shyly but obediently, looked at the crowd that was gathered and said a faint hello in greeting. Vandana Sajnani looked quite happy with her baby listening to her and smiled up at him adoringly as the video ended. Rajesh Khattar could be seen walking behind his wife and son quite protectively.

Baby Yuvaan's first flight trip

The video has been posted on photographer Manav Manglani’s Instagram profile where he has written the purpose behind the family’s trip. He said that the three of them were clicked at the airport as they got ready to make a religious trip around India. He further added that Baby Yuvaan’s first trip would make for an interesting one, “Baby @yuvaankhattar first flight will surely be a memorable one â¤ï¸. @vandanasajnaniofficial, @rajesh_khattar”.

Yuvaan Khattar has his own Instagram profile which is run by his mom. She posted a few pictures and videos on March 17, 2021, to mark Yuvaan’s first-ever flight trip. Speaking for baby Yuvaan, she said, “My 1st flight !!!! Pretty cool it was !!! Super calm I was with no aches, pains or crankiness ! The only sad part was that I was forced to wake up so early ! Anyway , we just got in to this beautiful resort @vishranti_resorts .. it looks beautiful ...My holiday starts ... from #Dehradun”.

The pictures that Vandana Sajnani shared showed the family walking through the airport and boarding the plane. The baby can be seen looking quite enamoured with all the new sights and sounds surrounding him but stays snug in mostly his parents’ arms. The last snap that she shared showed the family of three sitting in the plane and flashing happy smiles.