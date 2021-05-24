Rajesh Khattar's Wife Vandana Sajnani Opens Up On Financial Crunch During COVID-19

Rajesh Khattar's wife Vandana Sajnani recently opened up about her postpartum depression in 2020. Rajesh, too, talked about his struggle and the nightmare the family had to go through during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview with The Quint, Vandana revealed that they have exhausted their life savings in the past several years to pay for the medical treatment for their family.

Rajesh Khattar on postpartum depression

In the interview, Ishaan Khatter's father described finding a hospital bed for his loved one as a 'nightmare', while his wife Vandana also admitted that 'there was no work', because of which they had to resort to using their life savings. Vandana Sajnani said that during the first COVID-19 wave, she was occupied with her newborn baby boy, and dealing with postpartum depression.

Vandana said that the last time she was in the hospital, she did not know what was happening outside. She had postpartum depression in the month of May 2020, when the lockdown was at its peak. She highlighted that till now, it has been only hospitalisations.

Vandana further said that as actors, they are talking about 'loads of savings' that have gone down only in hospitalisations for the whole in 2020. She continued to speak in the Hindi language that there was no work and almost all of their family's savings were used up during the two years of lockdown and hospitalisations. She added that her son was admitted to the ICU for several months and she worked only in one ad since then. She said in Hindi, "Iss baar bahut dhakka laga hai (We've suffered too much this time), with her husband and father-in-law, both, being hospitalised. Rajesh revealed that his father did not make it and he had to come directly from the hospital, in an ambulance, in order to perform his last rites.

Rajesh Khattar and Vandana Sajnani welcomed their newborn baby boy in the month of August 2019, after 11 years of their marriage. Last year, Rajesh introduced Vanraj to his fans and followers on his official social media handle. Rajesh Khattar's son, Ishaan, and Vanraj are half-brothers.

IMAGE: RAJESH KHATTAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.