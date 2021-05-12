Rajesh Khattar's Wife Vandana Says 'he Never Wanted To Marry Again'; 'had To Convince Him'

Rajesh Khattar and Vandana Sajnani Khattar, who got married in 2008, gave birth to their first child in 2019 post 11 years of their marriage. The latter, in a recent interview, spoke about her husband’s reaction when she had discussed the thought of tying the knot with him in the past. Vandana mentioned that Rajesh was not willing to re-marry and was also very okay to be in a ‘live-in’.

Vandana Khattar on convincing Rajesh for marriage

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Vandana Khattar stated that Rajesh Khattar never wanted to marry again and was okay with the idea of live-in. Vandana remarked that she had to ‘convince’ him to tie the knot with her. She added that she had to hear a lot from people and hence she was the one who was insisting on the marriage. However, Vandana continued that Rajesh was very clear that he didn’t want to get into matrimonial but she was stuck. Speaking about herself, she remarked that she was single, had never been married and had no baby, and then there was Rajesh who had been through all of that.

In the same interaction, Vandana also opened up about her bond with Rajesh’s ex-wife Neliima Azeem, with whom he was married for over 10 years. Rajesh and Neliima also have a son together, Ishaan Khattar; and Vandana mentioned that she’s ‘friendly’ with Neliima and that the Khaali Peeli star is always in touch with them.

It was on November 29, 2020, when Vandana introduced her son Yuvaan Khatter on Instagram. She made an official account of her son on the social media platform where she has been posting updates of his whereabouts. Sharing his first photo on the feed, Vandana had written, “Mumma welcomes me to Instagram.” In another post, she expressed that Yuvaan has been a “lockdown baby” and had been home for 8 months with no parks, no play dates and no outings. This year on Mother’s Day, the Fourplay actor wrote that it took her 13 years of struggle for her son to come into her life and make her a mother. She added that the struggle her son has also gone through is beyond words and imagination.

(IMAGE: VANDANA SAJNANI KHATTAR'S INSTAGRAM)

