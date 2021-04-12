Rajesh Tailang Gets Vaccinated, Takes Subtle Dig At People Who Post Photos

Mirzapur fame Rajesh Tailang, on Saturday, took to his Twitter handle and shared a health update while taking a subtle dig at people who post photos after being vaccinated. Interestingly, the actor took the COVID-19 vaccine and the tweet was shared to share the same. The actor in his tweet stated that he did not click any picture but got vaccinated if anyone wants to believe him along with the praying hands emoji.

Rajesh Tailang gets vaccinated:

Did not click a picture but got vaccinated, if you believe ðŸ™ — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) April 10, 2021

The tweet managed to garner an overwhelming response on the micro-blogging site. Popular actor Hiten Tejwani also dropped a response that read, "Lucky you". On the other hand, a handful of netizens joined Rajesh and commented to slam those who click a picture while getting vaccinated. A Twitter user wrote, "Try next time" while another asserted, "A picture is tantamount to us believing that you got vaccinated". Meanwhile, a user's comment read, "Sir you never disappoint me of your deep humouric side".

As the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India continues, a handful of film and television celebrities have been sharing their photos as they got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sonu Sood, Anubhav Sinha, Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Jimmy Sheirgill, Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao, among many others, are a few to name. On the other hand, South stars such as Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan also received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

A peek into Rajesh Tailang's Twitter handle

Though the Delhi Crime actor is not an avid social media user, he keeps his fans and followers posted with his whereabouts. Via his previous tweet, which was shared on April 6, the actor had shared that his father passed away. He also shared a couple of pictures, in which he can be seen performing the last rites with his wife and son. His father died on April 6's evening and his last rites were performed at Lodhi crematorium, Delhi.

On the professional front, the veteran actor was last seen in a Netflix original film Pagglait. The comedy-drama, released on March 26, featured Sanya Malhotra in the lead. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Rana was seen in a pivotal character.

