Jailer Actor Rajinikanth Calls His Visit To Ayodhya ‘excellent’

Rajinikanth has been travelling to several religious sites and meeting with political leaders such as UP CM Yogi Adityanath after the release of 'Jailer'.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's Jailer has turned out to be one of the biggest Kollywood releases worldwide (Image: sunpictures/X)


Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the box-office success of his latest film Jailer. Following its release, Rajinikanth ventured to the Himalayas for a meditative experience, and since then had been travelling across the Northern states of the country. Recently, the 2.0 actor revealed how he felt about his meeting with several political leaders and visit to temples.

  • Jailer is the 169th film featuring Rajinikanth.
  • It became Rajinikanth’s 2nd film to go past the Rs 500 crore mark.

Rajinikanth’s reaction on meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath, others

Rajinikanth recently revealed during a press meeting that his meeting with several political figures from Uttar Pradesh was ‘very good.’ He also called his Lucknow visit, “Excellent.” Rajinikanth recently met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow after watching his recent blockbuster Jailer at a special screening in Lucknow. Earlier, he’d met the governor of Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi. He even visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state to offer prayers as Jailer continued its upward trend at the box office. 

Rajinikanth on his visit to Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

During the same press meeting, Rajinikanth called his visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, “Excellent. Superb. Magnificent.” Previously, he offered prayers to Ram Lalla on Sunday, August 20 and saw the construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and paid obeisance there.

Jailer to become Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing film?

Jailer has been enjoying steady progress since its August 10 release. It has gone past the Rs 500 crore mark, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Jailer has made Rs 543.96 crore worldwide so far. It is expected to go beyond the Rs 550 crore mark today and is said to go beyond Rs 700 crore worldwide in its lifetime run.

(With Inputs from PTI)

