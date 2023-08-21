Jailer Actor Rajinikanth Calls His Visit To Ayodhya ‘excellent’

Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the box-office success of his latest film Jailer. Following its release, Rajinikanth ventured to the Himalayas for a meditative experience, and since then had been travelling across the Northern states of the country. Recently, the 2.0 actor revealed how he felt about his meeting with several political leaders and visit to temples.

Jailer is the 169th film featuring Rajinikanth.

It became Rajinikanth’s 2nd film to go past the Rs 500 crore mark.

Rajinikanth’s reaction on meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath, others

Rajinikanth recently revealed during a press meeting that his meeting with several political figures from Uttar Pradesh was ‘very good.’ He also called his Lucknow visit, “Excellent.” Rajinikanth recently met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow after watching his recent blockbuster Jailer at a special screening in Lucknow. Earlier, he’d met the governor of Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi. He even visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state to offer prayers as Jailer continued its upward trend at the box office.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | "Excellent," says superstar Rajinikanth when asked about his experience on visiting Lucknow.



"Excellent. Superb. Magnificent," he says when asked about his visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.



"It was very good," he says for his meetings with several… pic.twitter.com/bSgapCGRmu — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Rajinikanth on his visit to Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

During the same press meeting, Rajinikanth called his visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, “Excellent. Superb. Magnificent.” Previously, he offered prayers to Ram Lalla on Sunday, August 20 and saw the construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and paid obeisance there.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Actor Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/OXoLM8bNA7 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

Jailer to become Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing film?

Jailer has been enjoying steady progress since its August 10 release. It has gone past the Rs 500 crore mark, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Jailer has made Rs 543.96 crore worldwide so far. It is expected to go beyond the Rs 550 crore mark today and is said to go beyond Rs 700 crore worldwide in its lifetime run.

