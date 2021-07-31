Rajinikanth Gets Tribute From Singaporean Rapper Yung Raja Through New Single 'Spice Boy'

Superstar Rajinikanth recently received tribute from Singaporean rapper Yung Raja through his new single, titled Spice Boy. According to ANI, the rapper shared his thoughts on paying an ode to the actor and how he idolizes him. Spice Boy is a playful exploration of South Asian distinctions embedded in cheeky nods towards Western hip-hop culture, all unified by his radical bilingual wordplay.

Rajinikanth receives an ode from rapper Yung Raja

"Rajinikanth has been my idol all through my growing-up years. He's such a legend world over and I wanted to give an ode of sorts to him and celebrate his supremacy in my music video and for as long as I'm creating, I'll look back to the moments he has given me as inspiration - his style mainly, and as inimitable as it is, I belong to the generation of fans that have his swagger permanently etched in our minds," Yung Raja said.

Spice Boy is an amalgamation of English and Tamil languages. Produced by Flightsch and RIIDEM, the hip-hop track is now available on all audio streaming platforms. The three-minute cinematic video is fused together by madcap action, curly wigs, inflated sumo costumes, and disorienting close-ups.

His latest single Spice Boy tries to break free from homogenous expectations of popular culture. Continuing his crusade of making room for multi-dimensional cultural identities Yung Raja said: "Since I was a child, I've always been proud of my culture, my roots, my mother tongue, everything that makes me 'me'. Learning to embrace that from a very young age is one of the reasons behind bilingualism in my art.

Meanwhile, superstar Rajinikanth recently resumed shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe in Chennai. The Tollywood star was spotted shooting for a sequence at the Forum Mall in Chennai. A video of the legendary actor stepping out of his vanity van and waving to his fans waiting outside went viral on social media. Rajinikanth previously returned from the US with family, after getting some important check-ups done there. The actor’s upcoming film is set to release on November 4 on Diwali this year.

IMAGE: PTI/YUNGRAJA/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.