Rajinikanth Sends Best Wishes To AR Rahman For '99 Songs', Says 'wishing You The Best'

Singer AR Rahman who is garnering appreciation from people for his latest released film 99 Songs, recently received good wishes from megastar Rajinikanth. The legendary actor took to Twitter and congratulated the Oscar award winning singer for the film and wished him luck. “Wishing you the very best always and for the release of your film #99Songs dear @arrahman Ji. May God bless you,” the Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient tweeted.

The story of the film revolves around a struggling musician with a tragic backstory determined to overcome a challenge in order to be worthy of the approval of his lover’s wealthy father is as old as the hills. 99 Songs is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and stars Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles. The movie also features Tenzin Dalha, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Ram, Aditya Deal, and Ranjit Barot in supporting roles. Apart from producing the film, A R Rahman has also composed the original score and songs for the film.

Wishing you the very best always and for the release of your film #99Songs dear @arrahman ji. May god bless you pic.twitter.com/WEWc1uKbSp — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 16, 2021

Apart from Rajinikanth, global sensation Priyanka Chopra also hailed the film and congratulated AR Rahman for coming up with an amazing film. In her tweet, Priyanka wrote, “Music has the power to move mountains and no one understands that better than the amazing @arrahman. What an electric trailer... looking forward to the film. All the very best Rahman sir, @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas @YM_Movies” This film will be released in Tamil and Telugu as well with the same name.

Music has the power to move mountains and no one understands that better than the amazing @arrahman. What an electric trailer... looking forward to the film. All the very best Rahman sir, @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas @YM_Movies https://t.co/mfATIuFVwR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 14, 2021

It will open pan-India, except in Maharashtra where the government announced a weekend lockdown to curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases. "There is pressure. This is not a formulaic film. Come with low expectations and high hopes but come to theatres with all safety precautions," Rahman told PTI in a Zoom interview from Chennai. The 54-year-old composer, who gave the interview a week before Maharashtra announced the lockdown, said people need to see the film on the big screen.

(Image credit: PTI/ ARRAHMAN/Instagram)